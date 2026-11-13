John Buys Bay Area Houses

Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. This holiday season, KCBS and John Buys Bay Area Houses are proud to spotlight East Oakland Community Project (EOCP) and its work helping people experiencing homelessness move toward stable housing.

As part of A Place to Call Home, John Buys Bay Area Houses is making a donation to support East Oakland Community Project's mission and invites you to give too!

Now through December 12th, join us in making a difference for our neighbors in need.

Click to donate to East Oakland Community Project and help more people find a place to call home.