Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KCAU 9 News

    CNN host kicks panelist off show after ‘lowest of the lowest’ exchange with Mehdi Hasan

    By The Hill,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enPKY_0wQtDxNY00

    ( The Hill ) — GOP commentator Ryan Girdusky has been banned from CNN after he made offensive comments Monday toward Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan, seemingly referencing his ethnicity.

    “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” Girdusky told Hasan, an apparent reference to the pager bomb detonations earlier this year that resulted in several deaths and thousands of injuries in Lebanon.

    Hasan had started saying, “If you don’t want to be called ‘Nazis,’ stop…,” before the back-and-forth began.

    “Did you just say I should die? Did you just say I should be killed live on CNN?” Hasan responded in remarks highlighted by Mediaite .

    Host Abby Phillip attempted to stop the conversation several times as Hasan asked Girdusky, “Are you a racist, violent person inciting violence against me?”

    “Ryan, that is completely out of pocket,” Phillips interjected. “You know that.”

    “Then, I apologize,” Girdusky responded.

    “Don’t say ‘then I apologize.’ You literally accused him — ” Phillips began, before getting interrupted again by another heated exchange.

    L.A. Times editorial editor quits after owner blocks plans to endorse Harris

    Phillips posted on the social platform X Monday, weighing in further on the exchange between Hasan and Girdusky.

    “I take this very seriously and want to again apologize to @mehdirhasan and I hope he’ll join us another time,” Phillips had written in the post. She included CNN’s statement as well.

    CNN said the network will “not allow guests to be demeaned,” adding that that Girdusky “will not be welcomed back” as a guest on the network.

    “There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air,” the statement reads. “We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore mutual understanding.”

    “But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network,” the network wrote.

    Girdusky also made a post about the back-and-forth on X, claiming his comments were a “joke.”

    “Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke,” he wrote in the post . “I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

    Related Search

    Mehdi HasanCnn controversiesMedia ethicsRyan GirduskyPolitical commentatorsFree speech debate

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    Former beauty queen charged in murder-for-hire plot back in Bahamas jail after TV appearance
    KCAU 9 News18 hours ago
    Starbucks discontinuing olive oil coffee that sparked side effect complaints
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    Target says its $20 Thanksgiving bundle can feed 4 people: What’s in it?
    KCAU 9 News2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Woman survives snake bite, 2 weeks in Australian wilderness
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    Denver Police: Trafficking of migrants occurs in Mile-High City
    David Heitz5 hours ago
    Baby powder sold in 35 states recalled due to potential asbestos contamination
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    McDonald’s may finally have a solution for its broken ice cream machine issue
    KCAU 9 News2 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Iowa resident dies of suspected Lassa fever: What is the rare viral disease?
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Yankees fans ejected for interference banned from Game 5 of World Series
    KCAU 9 News17 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    TGI Fridays abruptly closes roughly 50 restaurants, could soon file for bankruptcy: reports
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Where are people buying the most candy corn? Instacart data may have the answer
    KCAU 9 News20 hours ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Migrant children arriving in Denver alone, without families, shelter worker says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy