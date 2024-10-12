Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KCAU 9 News

    Sheryl Johnson seeks to unseat incumbent in House race

    By Dan Santella,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Id57_0w4jhkS400

    NOTE: This is the first of two stories looking at the candidates running for South Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat.

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in three election cycles , there will be a Democrat along with a Republican candidate for U.S. House on South Dakota’s November ballot.

    Republican incumbent Dusty Johnson has served as the state’s lone voice in the U.S. House since early 2019, but Sheryl Johnson of Sioux Falls wants to supplant him.

    Candidate Profile: Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks

    “I’m a farmer’s daughter, I’m a former Navy wife, and I’m the mother of four daughters, and I’m running for Congress because I am fed up with the fact that they don’t get anything done,” said Johnson, who has worked in education and as a small business owner.

    The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022 motivates her candidacy.

    “I felt very betrayed when that was overturned because it’s not about abortion to me,” Sheryl Johnson said. “It’s about a fact that it took away the woman’s right to make a decision, and I don’t think government should have the power to make decisions for women.”

    As she seeks to unseat Dusty Johnson from the position he’s held in Washington for three terms, she’s hearing about inflation, education and child care as well.

    “My daughter and son-in-law have an eight-month-old, and they’re currently living with us,” Sheryl Johnson said. “They just moved here. My son-in-law ended up quitting his job so that he could stay home with their little daughter because they were just struggling to find day care while they were on a waiting list to get into something.”

    Voters’ opinions on these and other issues vary widely and are often enthusiastically shared. For her, the political and the personal can each stay in separate lanes.

    “When you can agree to disagree on things, I think that’s great,” she said. “And I think we need a lot more of that in Congress. That you can disagree on policies, but it doesn’t make you enemies, and we have to get back to that where we can go on being friends even though we disagree.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 23
    Add a Comment
    Lori Kay Kiewel
    6h ago
    She has my vote!!
    Jerry Zeeb
    21h ago
    ALREADY voted for this fine young woman
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Speaker Johnson Flat Out Says He Believes There Will Be ‘Cheating in This Election,’ Claims ‘Non-Citizens Are Gonna Vote’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com5 days ago
    11 Things Walmart Won’t Sell Anymore
    Reader's Digest5 days ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    KCAU 9 News5 hours ago
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    Melania Trump claims Barron was refused a bank account because of ‘cancel culture’
    The Independent5 days ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    KCAU 9 News9 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    3 Europeans engineered $95M Texas Lotto win with over 25M tickets
    KCAU 9 News3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Days left to claim cash in Oracle settlement that ‘hundreds of millions’ qualify for
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    Undercooked bear meat behind outbreak that sickened 10: CDC
    KCAU 9 News2 days ago
    Bath and Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    KCAU 9 News12 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Fact Check: Trump Donated $25M to Hurricane Relief?
    Snopes3 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Nearly 200 miles of Blue Ridge Parkway reopens as long-term work remains in North Carolina
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Florida deputies help pregnant woman in labor during Milton
    KCAU 9 News3 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    You really think Donald Trump was a good president? Look at his record | Opinion
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    ‘Nightmare scenario’: Coast Guard rescues man found clinging to cooler after Hurricane Milton
    KCAU 9 News3 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Heavy Frost & Freeze Possible Across North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota
    Angry Ben12 hours ago
    Bakery that makes Sara Lee and Entenmann’s pushes back on FDA sesame warning
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy