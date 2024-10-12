Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KCAU 9 News

    Disturbing video shows road rage suspect fatally shooting man in Los Angeles

    By Will Conybeare,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qINNH_0w4jhhnt00

    Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

    Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the terrifying moment a road rage suspect opened fire on the driver of another car on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, fatally wounding him and seriously injuring a passenger.

    The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. on the northbound side of the 5 near South Lorena Street in L.A.’s Boyle Heights neighborhood.

    Police say that, in the moments leading up to the incident, a gold Cadillac and a dark-colored SUV, said by police to be a Dodge Durango, were involved in some sort of altercation, which escalated into a shooting.

    “The occupants of the Dodge Durango exited and starting firing on the occupants of the gold Cadillac,” CHP Lt. Bob Purvis said Thursday. “The gold Cadillac driver was able to make a U-turn and drive back southbound in the northbound lanes.”

    The driver of the Cadillac was seriously injured, while a passenger inside the vehicle was killed. The decedent was only identified as a man in his 20s.

    Aerial footage from Sky5 in the aftermath of the shooting shows the Cadillac had collided into several vehicles shortly after the incident. Thousands of motorists were stuck on the freeway for hours due to the ensuing investigation.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gj49E_0w4jhhnt00
      Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the terrifying moment a road rage suspect opened fire the driver of another car on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, fatally wounding him and seriously injuring a passenger, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Credit: @hugoboss01)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYhO2_0w4jhhnt00
      Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the terrifying moment a road rage suspect opened fire the driver of another car on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, fatally wounding him and seriously injuring a passenger, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Credit: @hugoboss01)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDAdm_0w4jhhnt00
      Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the terrifying moment a road rage suspect opened fire the driver of another car on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, fatally wounding him and seriously injuring a passenger, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Credit: @hugoboss01)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgMyS_0w4jhhnt00
      Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the terrifying moment a road rage suspect opened fire the driver of another car on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, fatally wounding him and seriously injuring a passenger, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Credit: @hugoboss01)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTvBZ_0w4jhhnt00
      Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the terrifying moment a road rage suspect opened fire the driver of another car on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, fatally wounding him and seriously injuring a passenger, on Oct. 10, 2024. The alleged gunman is circled. (Credit: @hugoboss01)

    New dashcam video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the victim’s damaged Cadillac swerving erratically as they tried to make a U-turn to get away from the suspects.

    The Cadillac’s tires can be heard screeching as they came to an abrupt halt and started reversing, but as they began driving the wrong way on the freeway, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

    The gunman is then seen fleeing on foot, seemingly tripping and falling at one point. They are also seen picking up something they appeared to have dropped when they fell.

    Neither of the two suspects connected to the deadly shooting have been identified as of Saturday morning, and no descriptions have been released.

    A motive for the shooting was not immediately established.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    KCAU 9 News2 days ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    KCAU 9 News5 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady6 hours ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    KCAU 9 News9 hours ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    3 Europeans engineered $95M Texas Lotto win with over 25M tickets
    KCAU 9 News3 days ago
    Days left to claim cash in Oracle settlement that ‘hundreds of millions’ qualify for
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Undercooked bear meat behind outbreak that sickened 10: CDC
    KCAU 9 News2 days ago
    Which are the most popular Halloween candies in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota?
    KCAU 9 News10 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Nearly 200 miles of Blue Ridge Parkway reopens as long-term work remains in North Carolina
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Microdosing Products from Smoke & Vape Shops Linked to Hospitalizations, Deaths
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy