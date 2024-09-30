Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KCAU 9 News

    Buffalo roundup impacts city of Custer

    By Rae Yost,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgW2u_0vosKbYl00

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lauren Yehley hasn’t seen a buffalo roundup at Custer State Park but she feels like she has.

    “I feel like I’ve been there because I hear all about it,” Yehley said. Yehley works at Baker’s Bakery and Cafe in Custer.

    The annual roundup at the state park draws visitors from around the U.S. Several of them stop at bakery and cafe.

    “We definitely see the tourists who get to see buffalo the for the first time,” Yehley said. They want to talk about the experience and share photos, which is why Yehley feels like she’s watched the roundup.

    Mountain lion population could be decreased in SD

    This year’s roundup is on Friday. The roundup drew a record number 22,590 visitors last year.

    “There’s quite a bit of impact when you have (20,000) people come into an area,” said Dawn Murray, the executive director of the Custer Chamber of Commerce.

    “A lot come in on Monday,” Murray said of visitors. “Some are here as early as last Friday.”

    Visitors come for the roundup but also for the multiple outdoor and indoor activities in the area.

    “There’s a lot to see and do here and the weather has been amazing,” Murray said.

    Attendance at the roundup has been growing since then Gov. Dennis Daugaard said in 2014 the event draws about 14,000 visitors a year.

    Before the 2023 record attendance, a crowd of 22,023, for the roundup of 2015 set the record for the annual event. The roundup celebrated its 50th year in 2015.

    The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department said the 2019 attendance was more than 19,000. Gov. Kristi Noem said attendance was about 20,000 in 2020 and 2022.

    The roundup draws in-person attendees but it is also broadcast via streaming on South Dakota Public TV. In 2004, the GFP said 100 TV broadcasts of the event from Oct. 4 -7 drew 3.2 million viewers

    While visitors are in Custer, Yehley said they will ask about the roundup.

    “They ask about what it entails, what time to be there,” Yehley said.

    Although Custer does promote the buffalo roundup, Murray said, it’s not a large dollar investment as word has spread over 58 years.

    Still, “People have come and didn’t know the roundup was going on,” Murray said. They get excited when they learn they have the chance to watch it, she said.

    On the opposite end are visitors who attend yearly or almost every year or make their lodging reservations a year in advance, Murray said.

    Murray got her own sneak preview of the roundup during a preview day geared to media and similar. The tour including riding in vehicles in the midst of the herd and information about the purpose of the roundup.

    Local producer says it has been a good year for pumpkins

    Seeing the buffalo close up and getting a better understand of the size of Custer State Park was fascinating, she said. So was learning why the roundup is done each year, Murray said.

    “Even if (20,000) people didn’t come they’d still do it to manage the herd and vaccinate,” Murray said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO8 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business2 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Shocking video shows entire bridge washed away by Hurricane Helene floodwater: ‘Get out of the way!’
    New York Post3 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    John Amos, of ‘Good Times’ and ‘Roots,’ dies
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    JD Vance suffers latest campaign fail after being denied entry into restaurant
    The Independent4 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Heating oil tank stolen from Altamont home
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 days ago
    Kris Kristofferson Struggled With Memory Loss And Health Issues Before Death
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Helene’s death toll surpasses 150 as crews continue to search for survivors
    KCAU 9 News1 day ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for effort to create giant sheep hybrids
    KCAU 9 News8 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Downtown Tremont ravaged by overnight blaze
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel16 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile26 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile19 days ago
    John Ashton of ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ dies at 76
    KCAU 9 News3 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Green Day banned from Las Vegas radio stations after trashing city on stage
    KCAU 9 News3 days ago
    How Legal Cannabis Could Help Your Property Value Grow
    Morristown Minute28 days ago
    How the hell could Trump be running neck-and-neck with Harris? | Opinion
    Raw Story2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy