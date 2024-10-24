Open in App
    Tenth annual 'Run For Your Life' 5K set for this Saturday

    By Hevenn Vanh,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39AP7r_0wKDwbNl00

    BOZEMAN — This weekend at Bobcat Stadium, mental health advocates will be gathering to run in honor of loved ones lost to suicide in the tenth annual Run For Your Life 5K.

    "He was a great kid; he had a lot going for him. He had just graduated honors with a degree from MSU and was just starting the next chapter in his life. Sadly, the mental stuff got too dark and took his life", Says Janya Ballenger.

    Janya has been a planning committee member for the 5K since 2016—when her own son, Manny Kalfell was lost to suicide.

    Janya says she knows firsthand the benefit that resources like the Help Center provide for not just those struggling, but their loved ones as well.

    "The Help Center is amazing with their confidentiality. There’s no shame, there’s no judgment. They’re available 24/7 and their services are absolutely free because of this Run For Your Life and the money that is raised to benefit this amazing program," explains Janya.

    Janya says anybody can experience mental health problems and coming together as a community can help those struggling to feel less alone.

    "Run For Your Life is a Halloween-themed kids' run and 5K that benefits the Help Center’s 24/7 crisis suicide and resource lines, and all our suicide prevention service," says Mandy St. Aubyn with Bozeman's Help Center, Inc.

    She says this annual event helps to destigmatize mental health within the community while encouraging fun, physical activity.

    "We don't want anyone suffering in silence. We want people to get the help and resources they need to be thriving community members, neighbors, and friends," she says.

    To learn more about Run For Your Life or to sign up, visit the website.

    If you or a loved one is struggling, call the crisis lifeline at 988.

