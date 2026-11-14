VERMILLION, S.D. – The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors are 11AA Champions for the ninth time in 10 years. The Governors were able to push past a strong defensive effort from the Watertown Arrows, 31-14.

Pierre ends the season undefeated. Porter Hunsley scored 30 points, breaking a record from 1988 of 26 points. Hunsley was Joe Robbie MVP last year and repeated for the award this year.

It’s Coach Steve Steele’s ninth title.

The Governors finished the game with 494 yards of offense, with Hunsley accounting for 227 of those on the ground. Hunsley was unstoppable, averaging 13.4 yards per carry and adding five rushing touchdowns.

In the Class 11B Championship:

Elk-Point Jefferson spoiled St. Thomas More’s back-to-back championship hopes, putting together a dominant rushing performance that scored 61 points, a record for 11B Championship football. The Huskies defense continued to put pressure on the Cavaliers offense, holding the team to two scores.

Both teams came into the game undefeated, but it was Elk Point-Jefferson that finished the day with a perfect record. It’s the second time the school is 11B Champions—the first in 2022.

And,

Sioux Falls Christian Chargers are back-to-back 11A State champions, after defeating the Lennox Orioles 41-0.

It’s the second time the school has gone back-to-back.