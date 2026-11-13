STURGIS, S.D. – The Meade 46-1 School Board this week discussed the results of the staff survey and provided information on the upcoming parent and community survey regarding the proposed 4-day school week.

Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt says the staff appears to be in favor of the 4-day school week.

“Yeah, staff survey, you know, looking at that, the majority of the staff would like to see us move forward to it, and the majority of our staff would like to see it, and, believe that we can implement it very well,” Wormstadt told KBHB News Friday.

“So we’re taking that information, and this week we’ll actually have a community and parent survey that will be going out. That’ll be in our social media and a direct email to our parents about background information on a four-day school week with a new proposed, calendar draft, and then also whether or not the needs they have for their kids, especially elementary, for possible daycare, and see that interest in that. That will then go to the Four-Day School Week Committee, and that Four-Day School Week Committee will be preparing a recommendation for the December meeting.”

The committee’s next update to the board will be at their December meeting and Wormstadt says he expects a decision on whether or not to switch to a 4-day school week will come at the January board meeting.