Leroy Ruby, age 87, passed away peacefully while on hospice care in his daughter Patty‘s home. He was born in Buffalo, South Dakota to Paul and Nordis Ruby. Leroy lived in Sorum, South Dakota until he was about 13 years old. The family moved to Sturgis, South Dakota in 1953 to a farm where he grew up and went to school. Leroy graduated high school in 1957.

Leroy worked various jobs such as being a farm hand in various aspects, and working in the “gas hills” of Wyoming. He married Arline Johnston in May 1961. Together they had children, Patty in 1962, Gary in 1964 and Cindy in 1972. Leroy spent his working life as an auto partsman for 39 and 1/2 years. The store was originally known as Hoseth Auto Parts , then became BigA Auto, and then finally known as CarQuest. Leroy was a prior member of the Moose Club in Belle Fourche for many years. He was an avid bowler for a time. Leroy enjoyed gardening, wood cutting for heat for the home, deer hunting, fixing things and small engine repairs. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and gold panning with family in the Black Hills. Leroy and his wife enjoyed going dancing and could two step like no other.

Leroy was preceded in death by his wife Arline. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Arlen Ruby, Violet, Melton, and Hannah Oedekoven. Leroy is survived by his children, Patty (Ruby) Lansdowne, Gary Ruby, and Cindy (Ruby) Marten. He is survived by his siblings Delores Livingston, Francis DeWeese, Rosella Jacobs, Dick Ruby, and Lila Stark. Leroy has four grandchildren – Branden Bernard, Caleb Lansdowne, Alex (Hill) Whitman, and Chris Hill. Great grandchildren are Aurora Whitman, Orion Whitman, Ashton Hill, and another on the way for Chris Hill and family.

Leroy will always be remembered for his wonderful smile, sense of humor, and quick wit. Those who knew him loved him dearly, and we will miss him always.

Later in life, Leroy especially loved going to cardiac rehab at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital. Money received will be designated as a memorial in part to them as he dearly loved the staff who worked there, and they truly cared about him.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel. A funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17 at Kinkade. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis.