Matthew Alan Carlson, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed away on November 4, 2026, at the age of 25. Born on August 30, 2001, Matthew accomplished much in a life that ended far too soon. He served his country, earned a black belt in tae kwon do, and held a place in the lives of people who now face the difficult task of saying goodbye.

Matthew served on active duty in the United States Air Force for six years. Those years represented a significant part of his young life, dedicated to the responsibilities of military service. His service is an enduring part of his story and something to honor as his life is remembered.

He also attained a black belt in tae kwon do, an achievement earned through training, discipline, and perseverance. It marked the time and effort he devoted to developing his abilities, one step and one challenge at a time.

“Being the Best” is the simple, heartfelt phrase offered to describe Matthew. Alongside the accomplishments that can be named, those words hold a more personal meaning for the people who knew him. They speak to a place in their lives that no list of achievements could fully express.

Matthew is survived by Alex Elaine Stewart and his sisters, Tessa Carlson and Abigail Carlson.

Twenty-five years could never feel like enough to those who loved him. There should have been more time, more conversations, and more memories still to make. As they mourn that loss, they also honor the life he lived: his six years of service, the goals he worked to achieve, and the person they knew beyond those accomplishments. Matthew will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

In accordance with Matthew’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and no services are planned at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dean Moncur and the compassionate staff of West River Funeral Directors in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest register and leave written condolences at westriverfd.com.