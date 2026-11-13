PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley honors the 36 recruits who graduate this Friday, Nov. 13, from the Basic Law Enforcement Training (LET) Program in Pierre.

“These recruits have dedicated themselves to serving their communities as law enforcement officers,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Our state is safer because of their commitment to us.”

The recruits represent 24 different state, tribal, and local law enforcement agencies, completed 13 weeks of 520 hours of course work. The certification course is required for students to become fully qualified law enforcement officers in South Dakota.

Graduates are required to complete course work that includes instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations. The training program is taught by full-time staff from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies from across the state.

Friday’s graduation starts at 10 a.m. CST in the Larkspur Landing, 1908 N. Garfield Ave., in Pierre. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson is the guest speaker.

Members of the 203rd Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement agency are:

*** Avon Police Department – Justin Hidinger.

*** Brookings Police Department – Emma Tammeus.

*** Deadwood Police Department – Kyle Martins.

*** Dewey County Sheriff’s Office – Bailey Keller.

*** Chamberlain Police Department – Zacharry Bolyard.

*** Edmunds County Sheriff’s Office – Patrick Lesnar.

*** Grant County Sheriff’s Office – Derek Weinkauf.

*** Gregory Police Department – Justin Jelinek.

*** Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office – Kyle Parks. Leah Joy Sanders.

*** Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Stanton Roach.

*** Mobridge Police Department – Keith Stetser.

*** Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety – Ashley Means, Arnetta Montoya, Bernardo Rodriguez,

*** Pierre Police Department – Morgyn Taylor, Sydney Zuber.

*** Pennington County Sheriff’s Office – Nicolas Koehler, Mitchell Miller,

*** Rapid City Police Department – Jackson Hengel, Nathan Temple.

*** Rosebud Police Department – Gabrial Broken Leg, Ashton Eagle Bear, Ethan One Feather, Celestine Two Eagle.

*** Spearfish Police Department – Benjamin Carpenter.

*** State Game, Fish and Parks Department — Keegan Blaha, Jackson Harberts, Georgia Kuehn, Ethan Rockwell.

*** South Dakota Highway Patrol – Joshua Strand.

*** Sturgis Police Department – Mitchell Erickson.

*** Tea Police Department – Brody Reed.

*** Union County Sheriff’s Office – Robert Bell.

*** University of South Dakota — Gage Anderson.

*** Winner Police Department – Brian Flores.