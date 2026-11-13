PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Health Department says four new deaths from the flu have been reported in the latest update released Thursday.

According to SDDOH data, the 2026-2027 respiratory disease season began the week ending on October 10, 2026.

In this season, there have been four new deaths, five new hospitalizations, and 150 new cases of the flu reported.

Meade County has reported 58 cases so far, with 3 hospitalizations while Pennington County has reported 153 cases and 13 hospitalizations. Lawrence County has had 46 cases so far with 10 hospitalizations.

Despite the new cases, the SDDOH says influenza activity is low.

SDDOH data from previous seasons reveal that the peak of flu season tends to happen in February.

While the virus is common and usually passes within 48 hours of onset with rest and liquids, children and the elderly are at the most at risk for a serious reaction to the virus.