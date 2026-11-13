PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Supreme Court has unanimously overturned the prison sentence of a former Meade County drug court counselor, ruling that a circuit judge exceeded the maximum penalty allowed by state law.

In an opinion released Thursday, the justices ordered a new sentencing hearing for AshLee Pray. In January, now-retired Circuit Judge Michael Day sentenced Pray to five years in prison, with one year suspended, after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine. However, that lesser charge carries a statutory maximum of just two years.

Pray previously worked as a chemical dependency counselor and served on the Fourth Circuit drug court treatment team. Prosecutors said she arranged for her boyfriend to obtain methamphetamine for a woman Pray met through the program. That woman died of a fentanyl overdose in December 2023, and investigators traced the drugs back to Pray.

Originally indicted on a conspiracy to distribute charge—which carried a five-year maximum—Pray pleaded guilty to the reduced possession conspiracy charge in November 2025.

Writing for the court, Justice Robert Gusinsky noted that both the prosecution and defense agreed the sentence was illegal. “Imposing an illegal sentence seriously affects the fairness, integrity, and public reputation of judicial proceedings,” Gusinsky wrote.

Pray remains incarcerated at the state women’s prison in Pierre awaiting resentencing.

You read the Supreme Court’s opinion here: https://ujs.sd.gov/media/aszizdri/31389.pdf