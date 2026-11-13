Brenda Ann Wynia was born February 20, 1966 in Beloit, Wisconsin. She spent the first years of her life in Rockford, Illinois before eventually moving just north of Gillette, Wyoming to the family ranch. There she spent her days doing what any little girl raised on a ranch would do: she grew up riding horses, driving tractors, fixing fence, and tending to livestock.

In 1985 she met her future husband, Dwight, in Gillette, Wyoming. They married March 1, 1987. With their union they welcomed three amazing boys. Curtis was the first to make Brenda a mother, born September 19, 1987. Brian was born next, September 29, 1991. A few years later they had their last son Bryce, July 24, 1996. Brenda and her family lived in Gillette, Wyoming; New Haven, Missouri; Green River, Wyoming; and Lyman, Wyoming. They eventually landed in Hot Springs, South Dakota where they decided to call home for good in 2000.

Brenda worked many places through her years and loved getting to see and know people. She always greeted everyone with a smile and kindness that was unparallelled. Brenda loved most everything about life. She loved to sing and to dance. She loved to play guitar and to paint. She would often say “I might not be very good, but it sure makes my heart happy.” She made sure to pass her joys along to her granddaughter, who she spent much of her time with. They painted, crafted, sang and cooked together all of the time. Brenda had an unshakeable love for adventure. She spent most of her summers either in the Black Hills or Bighorns backpacking, camping, or at the lake on the boat. She also loved a good thrill and the adrenaline that went with it. She chased that feeling by skydiving and ziplining. If you were so blessed to be loved by her, you knew it, because she loved with her whole heart. She wasn’t very good at doing anything part way. It was all or nothing.

Brenda’s biggest accomplishments in life are her three sons and the amazing men that they grew into. She passed from a three-year long battle with cancer November 12, 2026 surrounded by her three boys and loving husband. She is survived by her husband Dwight; three sons Curtis, Bryce, and Brian (daughter-in-law Danielle); granddaughter Paisley; sisters Larae and Donna; and brother John.

As per Brenda’s request there will be no funeral services. Instead, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Monument Health Hospice House 224 Elk St Rapid City, South Dakota. If choosing to donate please include “In Memory of Brenda Wynia.”



Arrangements have been entrusted to Dean Moncur and the compassionate staff of West River Funeral Directors in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest register and leave written condolences at westriverfd.com