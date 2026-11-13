In loving memory of James Alan Szymonski, April 18, 1953 – November 9, 2026.

James Alan Szymonski, 73, was born on April 18, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois, to John J. and Anita J. (Weicht) Szymonski. Jim attended grade school in Chicago until his family moved to New Underwood, South Dakota, when he was 12 years old. He completed his grade school education in New Underwood and graduated from New Underwood High School. He continued his education at Black Hills University and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

On March 16, 1974, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Alana Simmons. Together, they built a life filled with family, love, and many wonderful memories. Their marriage was blessed with three sons, Brett, Adam, and Eric, who were the pride and joy of his life.

Jim worked as a professional carpenter, taking pride in his craftsmanship and the work of his hands. He was also dedicated to his community and was an original member of the New Underwood Ambulance Team, helping establish an important service for the people of the area.

Jim had many interests and hobbies throughout his life. He loved hunting, trapping, and fishing and was an avid gardener. He was especially proud of his garden and became well known for growing tomato plants that reached an incredible ten feet tall! Gardening was just one of the many things he enjoyed sharing with others. Sports were another big part of Jim’s life. He played adult men’s softball for many years with the Pennington County Courant team and enjoyed playing men’s basketball in New Underwood. He also gave generously of his time by coaching grade school basketball and baseball and umpiring grade school baseball and basketball for many years. He enjoyed being involved with the kids and helping them learn and grow through sports. Jim also loved panning for gold and was a proud member of the Black Hills Prospectors Club. Whether he was outdoors hunting, fishing, gardening, or searching for gold, he found happiness in the simple pleasures of life and the adventures along the way.

Above all, Jim treasured his family. His grandchildren, Kendall, Dylan, and Dalton, held a very special place in his heart. He loved them dearly and thoroughly enjoyed watching them participate in sports. Some of his most treasured memories were made camping with his grandchildren, enjoying the outdoors, spending time together, and making memories that they will carry with them for a lifetime. Those special times together meant more to him than words could ever express.

Jim will be remembered for his many talents, his love of the outdoors, his dedication to his community, and the countless ways he shared his time and knowledge with others. Most of all, he will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. His presence will be deeply missed, but the memories he created and the lives he touched will live on.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Alana; his three sons, Brett (Sheila), Adam, and Eric; his grandchildren, Kendall, Dyan, and Dalton; his brothers, John (Barbara) and Jason (Deanne); his sisters, Jodi (Jay Hieb) and Jean Lockhart; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Rose) Simmons and Joe (Kristi) Simmons; sisters-in-law, Gale (Kevin) Christensen and Lorrie (Darwin) Geigle; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anita Szymonski, and his brother Jeff.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on November 28, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, South Dakota. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Following the service there will be a reception at the New Underwood Community Center. The service will be livestreamed on www.kirkfuneralhome.com. A private family burial will take place at the New Underwood Cemetery.

Memorials have been established. Jim’s life was measured not only by the years he lived, but by the family he loved the community he served, the friendships he made, and the memories he left behind. From the ballfields to the garden, from the outdoors to the camping trips with his grandchildren, his life was full of moments that will never be forgotten. He will forever be loved and deeply missed.