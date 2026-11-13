STURGIS, S.D. – The Meade 46-1 School Board heard about a new program this week aimed at bringing more positive male role models into the classroom.

Whitewood parents Camila and Derek Allen pitched the Watch DOGS program to board members with the hopes of launching it at Whitewood Elementary.

The initiative encourages fathers, grandfathers and uncles to volunteer for reading, recess and lunch duty – building what the Allen’s say are stronger family connections at the school.

The Allens’ say the local P.T.O. would cover start startup costs, including materials and shirts.

Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt says all volunteers would need to pass a background check through the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, with files kept on record by the district.

The Allens have stated they hope to have volunteers in place on Wednesdays and Thursday starting next month, and noted that other district P.T.O.’s are welcome to adopt the program as well.