RAPID CITY, S.D. – Western Dakota Technical College has been recognized in the inaugural edition of America’s Best Community Colleges 2027. This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced on November 12th, 2026, and can be viewed on Time.com.

America’s Best Community Colleges 2027 recognizes 250 public community colleges across the United States for their performance in student outcomes and the learning environment. The evaluation uses publicly available data from sources such as IPEDS and College Scorecard and considers five key areas: student success, graduates’ earnings, return on investment, diversity, and campus resources.

Based on the results of the study, Western Dakota Technical College is proud to be recognized on TIME’s list of America’s Best Community Colleges 2027.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service builds on the success of statista.com, a leading data and business intelligence platform providing statistics, business insights, and market research.

“To be recognized alongside institutions that are actively shaping the future of higher education is both an honor and a validation of our mission. This reflects the relentless dedication of our faculty, staff, and students who strive for excellence every day,” said Dr. Kendra Ericson President of Western Dakota Technical College. “This recognition is also a testament to the strength of our community and our vital workforce partners. By aligning our classes with the needs of local industries, we ensure our students are not just graduating but stepping directly into high-impact careers that drive our regional economy forward. This prestigious honor belongs to everyone at WDTC,” said Dr. Ericson.