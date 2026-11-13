RAPID CITY, S.D. — A warrant has been issued for a Rapid City man connected to a hit and run crash that caused over $150,000 worth of damage.

According to a press release from the Rapid City Police Department, the suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Forrest Thompson.



His charges currently include speeding, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to immediately report an accident and not having proof of insurance.

The incident happened on November 4th when police were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Watts Lane for a report of a significant crash involving a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a pair of parked vehicles in a storage lot.

On arrival, police located two camper trailers that had been struck by a Tesla passenger vehicle.

Based on evidence located on scene, the Tesla was headed westbound on E. Catron Boulevard when it left the roadway, crossed into oncoming traffic before rolling through a field and into the storage lot.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.