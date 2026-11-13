The Wall Eagles are state champions for the second year in a row. Wall met St. Mary’s at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion for the Class 9B championship, as both looked to extend undefeated seasons and defend titles as state champions.

St. Mary’s and Wall were both defending champions, the Cardinals in 9B and Wall in 9A. At the end, it was Wall who won the contest 48-26.

For Coach Lex Heathershaw, it was a special day.

“Back-to-back, that’s what’s special,” Heathershaw said. “Never been done in our school history. [I’m] so proud of our guys.”

Tanner Volmer finished the game with 327 combined rushing (192) and passing yards (135), as well as 6 combined touchdowns on the day. Volmer also led the game in total tackles (14.0) on defense.

“It’s the last year playing for the Wall Eagles in a Wall Eagles uniform, so I had to make it special and I left everything out on the field,” Volmer said. “That’s what you’re supposed to do.”

Volmer credited the win to the players on the field blocking and receiving.

For, Coach Heathershaw credited the win on senior leadership following a year of graduating a good crop of seniors.

“Dell Rapids came out in the second half and kind of punched us in the mouth a little bit. They’re fighters, so hats off to them,” he said. “But great job to our seniors for carrying that leadership and just getting the job done.”

In other championship games Thursday, Freeman defeated Bennett County 57-12 in the Class 9A game and Parkston defeated Platte-Geddes 36-6 for the 9AA Championship.