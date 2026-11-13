BRANDON, S.D. – The Sturgis Scooper volleyball team wrapped up its 2026 season with a loss to Brandon Valley in the SoDak 16 Thursday.

The number two Lynx swept Sturgis in three straight sets of 25-13, 25-16, 25-15.

The Scoopers finish the season with a record of 16 wins, 21 losses.

Here are scores from Thursday’s SoDak 16 games:

SoDak16=

Class AA=

State Qualifier=

Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown High School, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-9, 25-18, 25-11

Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 25-27, 25-6, 23-25, 25-17, 15-10

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Aberdeen Central, 25-21, 28-26, 18-25, 19-25, 15-12

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Rapid City Central, 25-12, 25-9, 25-16

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-20, 28-26, 25-23

Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14

Watertown def. Brookings, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15