RAPID CITY, SD – Two options to temporarily provide protections against any possible data center development in Rapid City will be presented at the Nov. 25 Rapid City Planning Commission.

On Thursday, Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun laid out two measures he would introduce at the Planning Commission to address possible data center development while the City develops a data center ordinance addressing noise, water, power and other concerns.

The first measure Salamun introduced would impose a six-month moratorium or ‘pause’ on issuance of any permits for data center operations pending Planning Commission and City Council actions on Ordinance 6746. Ordinance 6746 would add provisions to current ordinance addressing location, power, water, sewer, noise and vibration issues and concerns and provide guardrails that don’t currently exist in the zoning regulations.

The second measure to be introduced by Salamun is an alternate ordinance that would provide additional protections to existing City regulations related to data center operations should the Council not agree to a pause or moratorium.

“I personally would like to see the rules go into place as soon as possible,” Salamun said. “It’s important for the community to understand this – right now, if a data center wanted to come in and get a building permit there’s not much the city could do to stop it.”

While Rapid City has had regulations addressing zoning for data centers in city limits since 2024, as community concerns increased in recent years and new data became available, the city revisited its data center zoning to address concerns about water use, water quality, power, noise and vibration. As a result, the City began developing an ordinance to regulate possible data center development in the city. That ordinance is currently winding its way through the city process and has generated considerable community input but has been subject to delays. To avoid further delaying having guardrails in place regulating data center development, Salamun is putting forth his two measures for consideration.

If the mayor’s proposed moratorium on data centers was approved by the Planning Commission on Nov. 25, the proposal would then be heard by the full city council in December for a first and second reading and, finally, to a 10-day publishing period before being enacted, which could push its adoption into January. Salamun pointed out that if the city waited for the adoption of the ordinance specifically addressing data centers – Ordinance 6746 – in January, the final adoption of that would be in March.

“Seeing that delay I thought it was time we jump in here and make sure we put these protections in place because to not put anything in place means that it’s wide open right now,” Salamun said. “So, we’re starting this process now, so folks know we certainly have the best interests of the community in mind.”