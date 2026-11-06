Hit and run causes $150K damage

RAPID CITY, SD – A hit and run crash Wednesday morning caused more than $150,000 in property damages to trailers at a storage lot.

The Rapid City Police Department reported that around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the 400 block of E. Watts Lanes for a report of a significant crash involving a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a pair of parked vehicles in a storage lot.

On site, police located two camper trailers that had been struck by a Tesla passenger vehicle. While no one was inside the Tesla, police have identified a suspect driver in the incident, and an arrest is forthcoming.

Police said that based on evidence located on scene, the Tesla was headed westbound on E. Catron Boulevard when it left the roadway, crossed into oncoming traffic before rolling through a field and into the storage lot causing more than $150,000 in property damage to the trailers.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.