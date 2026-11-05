Meade County Sheriff’s Office intercept truck using county’s gravel roads

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Meade County Sheriff’s deputies, working with the South Dakota Highway Patrol (SDHP), intercepted a semi-truck suspected of using county gravel roads to bypass state weigh stations on Thursday morning.

The joint enforcement action began when a local resident alerted law enforcement to an overweight rig turning from Ricard Road onto Elk Creek Road. Sheriff’s officials noted that out-of-area commercial trucks frequently use secondary routes—such as Alkali, New Underwood, and Hereford roads—to avoid the Tilford Weigh Station on Interstate 90, causing severe wear and structural damage to the county’s gravel road infrastructure.

Deputies staged near Black Hawk Elementary responded to the citizen’s tip, locating and stopping the vehicle near I-90 Exit 52 after the caller reported the truck failing to stop at multiple stop signs.

Following the stop, deputies called in an SDHP Motor Carrier Enforcement Officer to assess the rig. The vehicle was subsequently escorted back to the Tilford Weigh Station for commercial inspection and official weighing.

Meade County deputies issued citations for traffic violations committed during the pursuit, while SDHP officers processed additional citations related to weight limits and vehicle compliance. Sheriff’s officials cited cross-agency partnerships and community reporting as vital tools for patrolling the county’s 3,500-square-mile coverage area with limited on-duty staff.