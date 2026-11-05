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Pennington County

State prison offender from Pennington County dies

By Gary Matthews,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYyNk_1Go0X6J700

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The South Dakota Department of Corrections says state prison offender Lee Smith has died.

Smith, age 78, passed away November 5th while in the infirmary at the Jameson Prison in Sioux Falls.

Smith was serving a five-year sentence for aggravated assault against law enforcement out of Pennington County at the time of his death.

No further details about Smith’s death were released.

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