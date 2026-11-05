Spearfish (Exit 10) Intersection Project on Interstate 90 Begins Final Phase of Northern Median Construction

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Beginning Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, the loon turnaround at exit 10 on Interstate 90 near Spearfish will open to traffic. A loon is a paved bulb-out designed to allow vehicles to turn around.

Crews will begin the final phase of construction on the new northern median and turn lane on North Avenue. During this phase, left turns from Old Highway 14 will be prohibited. Northbound left turns from North Avenue onto Old Highway 14 will also be prohibited. Motorists are encouraged to use exit 8 to access Old Highway 14 until the new northbound left-turn movement on North Avenue is constructed. All I-90 ramps will remain open.

New traffic signals at the eastbound I-90 off-ramp and North Avenue are expected to be installed in January 2027.

Motorists should anticipate slower speeds and remain alert for changing traffic patterns throughout the work zone.