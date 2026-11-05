Authorities investigating fatal stabbing in Chamberlain

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Brule County State’s Attorney Theresa Maule (pronounced Mall) announce that one person has been arrested in the stabbing death of another man Sunday in Chamberlain.

Michael Ottmo, 18, of Chamberlain has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault. Additional charges are pending.

Chamberlain Police were called to a residence at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Dustin Thomas, 44, Chamberlain, was found seriously injured and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation. Assisting agencies include the Chamberlain Police Department, Brule County Sheriff’s Office, and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.

The case is being prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Brule County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.