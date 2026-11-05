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First responders aid injured hiker in Falling Rock area
By Gary Matthews,5 days ago
JOHNSON SIDING, S.D. – The Johnson Siding Fire Department responded to the Falling Rock area near Rapid City Wednesday morning for an individual who had suffered injuries after a fall.
First responders were sent to the scene just after 11:00 a.m.
Officials say the patient was evaluated and packaged where they were located, and then hoisted back up the cliff-face where they could be moved to a waiting ambulance for transport to the hospital.
Johnson Siding says the exercise showcased the Interagency cooperation we are so fortunate to have in our area, as it would have been a daunting task for any one agency or department to carry out alone.
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue, USFS Law Enforcement, and RCFD Medic 5 also responded to the scene.
The patient’s condition was not released.