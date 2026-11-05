First responders aid injured hiker in Falling Rock area

JOHNSON SIDING, S.D. – The Johnson Siding Fire Department responded to the Falling Rock area near Rapid City Wednesday morning for an individual who had suffered injuries after a fall.

First responders were sent to the scene just after 11:00 a.m.

Officials say the patient was evaluated and packaged where they were located, and then hoisted back up the cliff-face where they could be moved to a waiting ambulance for transport to the hospital.

Johnson Siding says the exercise showcased the Interagency cooperation we are so fortunate to have in our area, as it would have been a daunting task for any one agency or department to carry out alone.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue, USFS Law Enforcement, and RCFD Medic 5 also responded to the scene.

The patient’s condition was not released.