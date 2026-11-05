Public-facing law enforcement administrative services move to new Pennington County Justice Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Several public-facing offices with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department have moved and are now located in the new Pennington County Justice Center at 130 Kansas City Street in Rapid City. It is the building that previously housed the Pennington County Administration Building, just one block east of the Public Safety Building on Kansas City Street.

Offices of the RCPD/PCSO Records, Civil, and Warrants divisions have all made the move. This is the new place to get your firearms permits, request copies of law enforcement records, receive fingerprinting and sex offender registry services, and make a self-turn-in if you have a warrant.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, Emergency Management, Dispatch, Buildings and Grounds, and Pennington County Fire all share the building now known as the Pennington County Justice Center.

“The Pennington County Justice Center is a new, more convenient location for many of your law enforcement needs,” explains Captain Chris Hislip. “We’re located all together in one building at the Pennington County Justice Center with plenty of parking to help better serve the public’s needs.”