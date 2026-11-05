Voter turnout for general election lower than in 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – Just under 50% of South Dakotans registered to vote cast ballots as of Tuesday night when the polls closed, in what may be an all-time low for general elections in the state, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

In 2022, nearly 60% of registered voters showed up to the polls. Records from the Secretary of State’s office, which date back to 1964, don’t show a lower turnout percentage than this year’s election.

Secretary of State Monae Johnson says voter turnout was 49.37% Tuesday.

OF 628,563 registered voters, 310,298 ballots were cast.

Voter turnout in Meade County was 48.27%, where 10,144 ballots were cast.

Pennington County saw voter turnout of 43.28% while Lawrence County had a voter turnout of 47.26%.

Butte County saw voter turnout of 49.51% and Harding County garnered a 66% voter turnout, where a school bond issue was on the ballot.

Why was voter turnout low? Jon Schaff, professor of government and director of the Center for Public History and Civic Engagement at Northern State University in Aberdeen, said that it’s hard to say what the reason for the historically low turnout could be. But it could be due to a lack of inspiration from Republicans to vote as they see declines in approval for President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. John Thune, who’s currently serving as majority leader, he said.

“Even though people might not be mad at (U.S. Sen. Mike) Rounds, (Attorney General Marty) Jackley, (Gov. Larry) Rhoden etc., could they be angry just in general at the president, Republicans in general, and their way to express that is by not voting? They’re just not enthused about voting for Republicans,” Schaff said.