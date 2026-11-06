🏥 Kaysville Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Dental Roles Now Hiring

Kaysville’s dental scene is busy right now, with a couple of solid openings for people who like patient care and steady hours. If you’re good with smiles—kids or adults—these are worth a look.

Employer: SGA Dental Partners (Cassity & Legacy Implants & Periodontics)

SGA Dental Partners (Cassity & Legacy Implants & Periodontics) Location: Kaysville, UT

Kaysville, UT Type: Full-time (TPT)

Salary: Not listed

Join a patient-centered specialty practice that focuses on long-term relationships and clinical excellence. You’ll handle cleanings, periodontal therapy, radiographs, and patient education in a supportive, team-focused office that values growth and quality care.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Kidz Dental Works

Location: Kaysville, UT (in-person)

Kaysville, UT (in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Perfect if you’re great with kids and like a busy, hands-on role. You’ll help with x-rays, charting (Dentrix), sterilization, fluoride, and chairside assisting, with set hours Mon–Wed 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Thu 7 a.m.–end of day, plus paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details change, and it might be a fit after you read more. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.