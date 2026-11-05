🛒 Kaysville Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Kaysville has a nice mix of retail and banking roles right now. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 332 N Main St, Kaysville, UT 84037

Type: Part-time (listed under a full-time category, but description notes part time)

(listed under a full-time category, but description notes part time) Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find what they need, run the register, and keep the store stocked and clean. This role is active and hands-on, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible employees.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Kaysville, UT branch (250 N Main St) and nearby branches in West Point, Layton, and Ogden

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting end date: 12 Nov 2026 (may close earlier)

Frontline banking role where you open accounts, handle teller transactions, and have deeper money conversations with customers. Good fit if you want career growth in finance, steady hours (including some Saturdays), and structured training at a major bank.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Kaysville, UT

Type: Part-time, temporary

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Work the register, help customers on the sales floor and in the photo area, and keep shelves stocked and tidy. Comes with employee discount, health/vision/dental options, PTO, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs (benefits typically tied to a 30‑hour work week).

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more locations and roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.