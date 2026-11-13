Kaufman’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like leading a team or helping customers on the floor. Here are a few strong picks hiring right in town.

Employer: Victra - Verizon Authorized Retailer

Victra - Verizon Authorized Retailer Location: Kaufman, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $16.00/hr, targeted all-in about $30.76/hr with commission and bonuses

Run the whole wireless store like it’s your own small business—lead the team, drive sales, and handle hiring, scheduling, and budgets. Comes with paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, paid maternity leave, and 50% off Verizon service, plus uncapped commission for strong performers.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Kaufman, TX

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)

Help customers find what they need for home projects in the Building Materials area, from lumber to drywall. Role includes customer service, stocking, and basic prep work, with access to health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Kaufman, TX

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)

Focus on the Plumbing department, helping shoppers pick the right pipes, fixtures, and supplies while keeping shelves stocked and organized. You’ll get the same Lowe’s perks—health benefits, tuition help, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and 10% discount—with extra value if you have plumbing or trade experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby, and you can set up alerts for new roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.