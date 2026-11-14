⚠️ Hurricane Lowell recovery: key Kauaʻi updates you should know Here’s what’s changing around the island after Hurricane Lowell as of Nov. 13, 2026: The Mayor extended the emergency period 60 more days . Free dumping for storm debris ends soon, and tipping fees restart Nov. 18 .

. Free dumping for storm debris ends soon, and . Debris/refuse sites: Seven sites are open. The Kapaʻa and Kīlauea temporary sites close after Nov. 17 . Details: kauairecovers.org/debris .

Seven sites are open. The . Details: . North Shore trash: Refuse collection is now Thursdays only .

Refuse collection is now . Recycling: Kauaʻi Recycles bins moved to Kīlauea Community Agricultural Center, 4045 Kīlauea Road , open Mon–Sat, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Mobile unit at Anaina Hou on Tues & Fri, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Kauaʻi Recycles bins moved to , open Mobile unit at on CASPER survey: Health teams will do a short door-to-door survey Nov. 16–20 about storm impacts. It’s voluntary and confidential .

Health teams will do a short door-to-door survey about storm impacts. It’s . Farmers/ranchers: Apply for up to $1,500 in Emergency Farmer Relief by Jan. 29, 2027 at dab.hawaii.gov . Help: dab.info@hawaii.gov , (808) 973-9560 .

Apply for up to in Emergency Farmer Relief by at . Help: , . Nonprofits/faith groups: SBA disaster loans up to $2 million . Deadlines: Dec. 7 (physical), July 7, 2027 (economic). Apply at sba.gov/disaster or call (866) 722-4357 .

SBA disaster loans up to . Deadlines: (physical), (economic). Apply at or call . Power & water: KIUC payment help at kiuc.coop/payment-assistance or (808) 246-4300 . Water conservation notice continues in ʻAnini ; report issues to (808) 245-5444 .

KIUC payment help at or . Water conservation notice continues in ; report issues to . Storm repairs & taxes: Some homes can repair without a new permit; flood/shoreline areas need review. Tax relief for damaged property available until June 30, 2027 at kauai.gov/Residents/Report-Hurricane-Lowell-Property-Damage .

Some homes can repair without a new permit; flood/shoreline areas need review. Tax relief for damaged property available until at . DMV: Kapaʻa DMV is appointment-only at kauai.gov/DMV ; no walk-ins or kūpuna hour. Questions: (808) 241-1949 , kauaidmv@kauai.gov .

at ; no walk-ins or kūpuna hour. Questions: , . Online payments: County is covering the $2.50 fee for online vehicle registration renewals and sewer payments.

County is covering the for online vehicle registration renewals and sewer payments. Closures: Waimea Neighborhood Center main hall, Waimea pool, Wailua Golf Course driving range, Salt Pond Beach Park/pavilions, Hanapēpē Stadium, and Morgan’s Pond at Lydgate remain closed. Bus routes 900 and 950 are not running.

Waimea Neighborhood Center main hall, Waimea pool, Wailua Golf Course driving range, Salt Pond Beach Park/pavilions, Hanapēpē Stadium, and remain closed. Bus are not running. Alerts: Sign up for Everbridge at kauai.gov/KEMA (Notification Services), text “KAUAIEMA” to 888777, or call (808) 241-1800.

More Info: Nov. 13, Hurricane Lowell recovery, County of Kaua...