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Disaster
⚠️ Hurricane Lowell recovery: Kauaʻi service changes and deadlines
12 days ago
⚠️ Hurricane Lowell recovery: key Kauaʻi updates you should know
Here’s what’s changing around the island after Hurricane Lowell as of Nov. 13, 2026:
- The Mayor extended the emergency period 60 more days. Free dumping for storm debris ends soon, and tipping fees restart Nov. 18.
- Debris/refuse sites: Seven sites are open. The Kapaʻa and Kīlauea temporary sites close after Nov. 17. Details: kauairecovers.org/debris.
- North Shore trash: Refuse collection is now Thursdays only.
- Recycling: Kauaʻi Recycles bins moved to Kīlauea Community Agricultural Center, 4045 Kīlauea Road, open Mon–Sat, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Mobile unit at Anaina Hou on Tues & Fri, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
- CASPER survey: Health teams will do a short door-to-door survey Nov. 16–20 about storm impacts. It’s voluntary and confidential.
- Farmers/ranchers: Apply for up to $1,500 in Emergency Farmer Relief by Jan. 29, 2027 at dab.hawaii.gov. Help: dab.info@hawaii.gov, (808) 973-9560.
- Nonprofits/faith groups: SBA disaster loans up to $2 million. Deadlines: Dec. 7 (physical), July 7, 2027 (economic). Apply at sba.gov/disaster or call (866) 722-4357.
- Power & water: KIUC payment help at kiuc.coop/payment-assistance or (808) 246-4300. Water conservation notice continues in ʻAnini; report issues to (808) 245-5444.
- Storm repairs & taxes: Some homes can repair without a new permit; flood/shoreline areas need review. Tax relief for damaged property available until June 30, 2027 at kauai.gov/Residents/Report-Hurricane-Lowell-Property-Damage.
- DMV: Kapaʻa DMV is appointment-only at kauai.gov/DMV; no walk-ins or kūpuna hour. Questions: (808) 241-1949, kauaidmv@kauai.gov.
- Online payments: County is covering the $2.50 fee for online vehicle registration renewals and sewer payments.
- Closures: Waimea Neighborhood Center main hall, Waimea pool, Wailua Golf Course driving range, Salt Pond Beach Park/pavilions, Hanapēpē Stadium, and Morgan’s Pond at Lydgate remain closed. Bus routes 900 and 950 are not running.
- Alerts: Sign up for Everbridge at kauai.gov/KEMA (Notification Services), text “KAUAIEMA” to 888777, or call (808) 241-1800.
More Info: Nov. 13, Hurricane Lowell recovery, County of Kaua...
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