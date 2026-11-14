🚧 Kalena Park court closed Nov. 30–Dec. 11 for repairs

The basketball and pickleball court at Kalena Park in Līhuʻe will be closed from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, 2026 (weather permitting).

The Department of Parks and Recreation will be:

Grinding down uneven spots

Repairing cracks

Prepping the surface

Repainting and restriping for basketball and pickleball

During this time, access to the court will be restricted so crews can work safely. Please follow all posted signs, stay out of the work area, and use other courts until the project is done.

Questions? Contact Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 241-4460 or parks@kauai.gov.