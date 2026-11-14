undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Līhuʻe
🚧 Kalena Park basketball & pickleball court closed Nov. 30–Dec. 11
12 days ago
🚧 Kalena Park court closed Nov. 30–Dec. 11 for repairs
The basketball and pickleball court at Kalena Park in Līhuʻe will be closed from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, 2026 (weather permitting).
The Department of Parks and Recreation will be:
- Grinding down uneven spots
- Repairing cracks
- Prepping the surface
- Repainting and restriping for basketball and pickleball
During this time, access to the court will be restricted so crews can work safely. Please follow all posted signs, stay out of the work area, and use other courts until the project is done.
Questions? Contact Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 241-4460 or parks@kauai.gov.
More Info: Kalena Park court to close Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 - K...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.