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📢 Comment on Waiahi water treatment EISPN by Dec. 8
📢 Share your input on Waiahi water treatment project by Dec. 8
The Kaua‘i Department of Water (KDOW) is asking for public input on the Environmental Impact Statement Preparation Notice (EISPN) for the Waiahi Surface Water Treatment Plant acquisition/expansion and related waterline upgrades.
The EISPN will be posted on the State of Hawaiʻi Environmental Review Program site on November 8, 2026. The public review period runs from November 8 to December 8, 2026, and comments are due by December 8, 2026.
You can learn more and share feedback at these EISPN scoping meetings:
Virtual meeting: Nov. 10, 2026, 5 p.m.
Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81073415164
Passcode: 613829
In-person open house: Nov. 12, 2026, from 10 a.m.
Presentations at 12 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall, 4191 Hardy Street, Līhu‘e
Learn more or submit comments at https://waiahi-swtp-eis.com/.
Questions? Email publicrelations@kauaiwater.org or call 808-245-5455.
More Info: EISPN & Waiahi Surf. Water Treatment Plant public ...
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