⚠️ Kapaʻa DMV now booking a month ahead, with online fee break

⚠️ Kapaʻa DMV now booking a month out, with online perks

The Kapaʻa DMV has reopened by appointment only and now lets you book up to one month in advance instead of just two weeks.

Key details:

About 75 new appointments open online each weekday at 4 a.m. at www.kauai.gov/DMV .

open at . One new future day is added each weekday.

No new appointments are added on weekends or County holidays (including Veterans Day, Nov. 11 ).

are added on or (including ). Slots fill fast, so try again the next weekday if you don’t get one.

Residents with licenses/permits that are still valid are asked to wait so those with expired IDs can be served first.

Easy online options (no appointment needed):

Renew vehicle registration online at mvr.ehawaii.gov/renewals/kauai/lookup or at kiosks in Western Motors (Hanapēpē) , Līhuʻe Safeway , Kapaʻa Safeway , and Princeville Foodland .

at or at kiosks in , , , and . The County is temporarily paying the $2.50 convenience fee for online registration renewals (card/eCheck fees still apply).

for online registration renewals (card/eCheck fees still apply). Request a duplicate driver’s license at mydmv.hnl.info/hnldl/duplicates (exact duplicates only).

Questions? Call (808) 241-4242 or email kauaidmv@kauai.gov.