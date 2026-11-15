Katy neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week, from furniture to plants. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: 15 clear drinking glasses

Details: Includes 10 tall glasses and 5 short glasses. Great for stocking up your kitchen or for parties.

Location: Saddlebrook Crossing, Katy, TX

Condition: Not specified

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Portable foldable table tennis table

Details: Easy to store and set up, good for indoor or garage play.

Location: Vineyard Meadow, Katy, TX

Condition: Not specified

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White wooden bed frame with mattress included

Details: Described as in good condition. Nice option if you need a full bedroom setup on a budget.

Location: Seven Meadows, Katy, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dark wood dining table with six matching chairs

Details: Described as sturdy and “perfect for family meals.” Great for a larger dining space.

Location: Seven Meadows, Katy, TX

Condition: Not otherwise specified

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: About 50 canna plants and 50+ rooted canna bulbs

Details: On the curb in buckets with water. Poster asks that you bring a bag or return the buckets.

Location: 21715 Park Valley Dr, Memorial Parkway, Katy, TX 77450 (near S Mason and Highland Knolls)

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: OSRAM H11 12V 55W U bulb

Details: Automotive bulb, made in Germany. Good if you need this specific type for your vehicle.

Location: Firethorne, Katy, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

These free deals tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.