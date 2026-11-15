Katy’s busy growing, and so are the hands-on jobs that keep buildings, parks, and plants in good shape. Here are several solid options if you like fixing things, working outdoors, or keeping facilities running.

Employer: Bayou City Water Restoration

Bayou City Water Restoration Location: Katy, TX (serving Katy, Richmond, Fulshear, Sugar Land, Cypress, west Houston)

(serving Katy, Richmond, Fulshear, Sugar Land, Cypress, west Houston) Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $26–$32/hour + $75 per-job bonus

Run water damage jobs from start to finish, lead a helper, and handle documentation on your own schedule. You choose which jobs to take, making this great for extra income, overflow, or weekend work if you have 3+ years water mitigation experience and IICRC WRT (or can get it in 60 days).

Employer: GRUNDFOS

Location: Katy, TX (manufacturing facility)

(manufacturing facility) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $26.05–$34.50/hour

Lead maintenance and facilities work in a manufacturing plant, troubleshooting complex equipment, running preventive maintenance, and supporting automation projects. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years in industrial/facility maintenance, strong electrical and mechanical skills, and want steady pay plus a full benefits package.

Employer: City of Katy

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

General city maintenance role doing landscaping, basic repairs, and event setup for public buildings and spaces. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma (or equivalent), at least 1 year of maintenance experience, and don’t mind physical outdoor work in all kinds of weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts, duties, and requirements can help you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.