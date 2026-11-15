Katy’s retail scene is busy right now, with both big brands and local shops hiring. If you like helping customers and working in a fast-paced setting, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay (plus 15% in-store discount, DailyPay option)

Lead the whole store, from produce to bakery, and grow a team focused on healthy living and great service. This is a good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail management and want strong benefits, bonuses, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 1219 N Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77449

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $10.00 per hour

Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep things organized during the busy season. Great if you want flexible hours, an employee discount, and a way to pick up extra income.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)

Pay: $29.50/hour; Year 1 Store Manager potential: $78,000–$92,000

Train to run your own ALDI store while working side-by-side with the team on stocking, merchandising, and customer service. Strong pick if you want structured leadership training, solid benefits, and clear earning potential.

Employer: Lendmark Financial Services

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + quarterly incentive bonus

Work in a branch office helping customers with personal loans, payments, and account questions. Good for someone with 2–4+ years in consumer finance or similar, strong customer service skills, and interest in bonuses and full benefits.

Employer: Connectivity Source

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average all-in $45K–$60K/year with bonuses & spiffs

Run a busy T-Mobile store, coach your sales team, and drive results in a high-energy wireless environment. Ideal if you’re bilingual (Spanish/English), love sales, and want bonuses, automatic raises, phone discounts, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: 3 Monkeys Smoke & Vape Shop

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00–$12.00 per hour

Help customers choose vape, glass, and smoke products and keep the shop running smoothly. Best for someone with real smoke/vape product knowledge who enjoys giving honest recommendations and working in a smaller, local shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same page. Don’t wait too long; good spots in Katy tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.