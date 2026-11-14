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🏗️ Katy, TX Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings & $110K+ Role
Katy’s building and design scene is busy right now, from big solar projects to retail store design and land surveying. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are a few solid options worth a look.
Civil Engineer – Renewable Energy (Utility-Scale Solar)
- Employer: DEPCOM Power, Inc (a Koch Engineered Solutions company)
- Location: Katy, TX (option to be based in other cities too)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $140,000 per year + bonus eligible
Work on civil design and site prep for large utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, from early development through construction. Great fit if you have land development experience, know stormwater/drainage, and want to help shape big renewable projects with strong benefits and travel up to 25%.
Sr Planner – Store Design
- Employer: Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Location: Katy, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead planning and design for Academy’s retail stores, working on new design initiatives, prototypes, and layouts. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Architecture/Engineering/Interior Design and 7–10 years in retail store planning, plus strong AutoCAD/Revit/3D skills and project management experience.
Instrument Person – Surveying (1 Year Experience)
- Employer: West Belt Surveying, Inc.
- Location: Katy, TX
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
Hands-on field role using Leica Total Station, Carlson data collector, and Leica GPS. Good option if you have at least 1 year of experience and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) with a local surveying company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on projects and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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