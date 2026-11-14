Katy’s building and design scene is busy right now, from big solar projects to retail store design and land surveying. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are a few solid options worth a look.

Employer: DEPCOM Power, Inc (a Koch Engineered Solutions company)

DEPCOM Power, Inc (a Koch Engineered Solutions company) Location: Katy, TX (option to be based in other cities too)

(option to be based in other cities too) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000 per year + bonus eligible

Work on civil design and site prep for large utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, from early development through construction. Great fit if you have land development experience, know stormwater/drainage, and want to help shape big renewable projects with strong benefits and travel up to 25%.

Employer: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead planning and design for Academy’s retail stores, working on new design initiatives, prototypes, and layouts. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Architecture/Engineering/Interior Design and 7–10 years in retail store planning, plus strong AutoCAD/Revit/3D skills and project management experience.

Employer: West Belt Surveying, Inc.

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Hands-on field role using Leica Total Station, Carlson data collector, and Leica GPS. Good option if you have at least 1 year of experience and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) with a local surveying company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on projects and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.