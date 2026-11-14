Katy has some very sweet kittens hoping to find safe, loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at City of Katy Animal Services and have an adoption fee of $40.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: City of Katy Animal Services

Phone: (281) 391-4740

Jason Red is a young brown tabby boy looking for a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Jason Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: City of Katy Animal Services

Phone: (281) 391-4740

Trini Yellow is a baby brown tabby girl who would love a cozy home and gentle people to call her own.

👉 Meet Trini Yellow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: White

Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: City of Katy Animal Services

Phone: (281) 391-4740

Kimberly Ann Pink is a fluffy white mediumhair kitten who will need regular brushing and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Kimberly Ann Pink and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: City of Katy Animal Services

Phone: (281) 391-4740

Zack Black is a baby brown tabby girl who would love a safe place to play, nap, and learn all about being a house cat.

👉 Meet Zack Black and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red tabby

Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: City of Katy Animal Services

Phone: (281) 391-4740

Billy Blue is a fluffy orange/red tabby boy who will grow into a handsome mediumhaired cat with the help of a loving family.

👉 Meet Billy Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Katy, TX area and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call City of Katy Animal Services at (281) 391-4740 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.