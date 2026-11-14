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🐱 Playful Katy Kittens Ready for Adoption and Love
Katy has some very sweet kittens hoping to find safe, loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at City of Katy Animal Services and have an adoption fee of $40.
Jason Red
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: City of Katy Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 391-4740
Jason Red is a young brown tabby boy looking for a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Jason Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trini Yellow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: City of Katy Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 391-4740
Trini Yellow is a baby brown tabby girl who would love a cozy home and gentle people to call her own.
👉 Meet Trini Yellow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kimberly Ann Pink
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: City of Katy Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 391-4740
Kimberly Ann Pink is a fluffy white mediumhair kitten who will need regular brushing and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet Kimberly Ann Pink and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zack Black
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: City of Katy Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 391-4740
Zack Black is a baby brown tabby girl who would love a safe place to play, nap, and learn all about being a house cat.
👉 Meet Zack Black and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Billy Blue
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red tabby
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: City of Katy Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 391-4740
Billy Blue is a fluffy orange/red tabby boy who will grow into a handsome mediumhaired cat with the help of a loving family.
👉 Meet Billy Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Katy, TX area and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call City of Katy Animal Services at (281) 391-4740 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.