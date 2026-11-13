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Storms and heavy rain expected in Katy Sunday
A storm system is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms to Katy on Sunday, 2026-11-15, with the heaviest rain most likely in the afternoon and evening and total rainfall around 1–3 inches. The area is under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 4) for excessive rainfall and a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe storms, meaning a few locations could see street flooding, gusty winds, or hail, though widespread flooding is not forecast. Clouds and breezy weather are expected Saturday, 2026-11-14, with lower rain chances as cooler weather moves in on Monday, 2026-11-16, and drivers are urged to use caution and never drive through flooded roads.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Katy Office of Emergency Management
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