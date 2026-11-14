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Katy
🏥 Katy, TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
12 days ago
Katy’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to home care to specialty practices. Here are several local roles hiring now, with a mix of patient care and support positions.
X-Ray Technologist LMRT/NCT
- Employer: American Family Care
- Location: Katy, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$22/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Mix of x-ray tech work and medical receptionist duties in an urgent care setting. Includes competitive pay, free uniforms, PTO, and work with both digital and non-digital imaging.
Caregiver – Caring Through the Holidays
- Employer: Amada Senior Care
- Location: Katy, TX (travel to nearby areas)
- Type: Full-time listing, flexible part-time schedules
- Pay: $12–$16/hour (based on experience)
- Why it’s worth a look: In-home, non-medical caregiving for seniors and veterans with flexible hours, health, dental & vision, PTO, and caregiver recognition programs.
Medical Assistant II/III – Neurosurgery
- Employer: UTHealth Houston
- Location: 23960 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX 77494
- Type: Not stated (clinical MA role; likely full-time)
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Join a neuroscience specialty clinic doing rooming, procedures, and follow-up. Strong benefits like 100% paid medical premiums for full-time staff, ~37–38 days off per year, retirement/pension, and wellness perks.
Dental Treatment Coordinator
- Employer: Elyson Family Dental
- Location: Katy, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$25/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-office role focused on treatment planning, insurance, and patient education. Offers dental benefits, PTO, bonuses, training/mentorship, and a modern office with digital tech.
Homemaker
- Employer: Al Saif Home Health LLC
- Location: Katy, TX (near Fry Rd & 529)
- Type: Part-time (about 12 hours/week, 3 days, 10am–2pm)
- Pay: $15/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Light housekeeping, meal prep, companionship, and transportation for an independent client with early-onset dementia. Flexible schedule and paid orientation.
Pharmacist – PRN
- Employer: Hotze Health and Wellness Center
- Location: Katy, TX
- Type: PRN (as needed), weekdays between ~7:30am–5:30pm
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Compounding-focused pharmacist role in a wellness center using bioidentical hormones and supplements. You’ll oversee techs, verify prescriptions, and review compounding records.
Laser Hair Removal Technician
- Employer: Prime Laser Center
- Location: Katy, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$20/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on aesthetic laser role doing laser hair removal and other skin treatments. Good fit if you like beauty, skincare, and sales, with training and modern equipment.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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