Katy’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to home care to specialty practices. Here are several local roles hiring now, with a mix of patient care and support positions.

Employer: American Family Care

American Family Care Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$22/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of x-ray tech work and medical receptionist duties in an urgent care setting. Includes competitive pay, free uniforms, PTO, and work with both digital and non-digital imaging.

Employer: Amada Senior Care

Amada Senior Care Location: Katy, TX (travel to nearby areas)

Type: Full-time listing, flexible part-time schedules

Full-time listing, Pay: $12–$16/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Why it’s worth a look: In-home, non-medical caregiving for seniors and veterans with flexible hours, health, dental & vision, PTO, and caregiver recognition programs.

Employer: UTHealth Houston

Location: 23960 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX 77494

Type: Not stated (clinical MA role; likely full-time)

Not stated (clinical MA role; likely full-time) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Join a neuroscience specialty clinic doing rooming, procedures, and follow-up. Strong benefits like 100% paid medical premiums for full-time staff, ~37–38 days off per year, retirement/pension, and wellness perks.

Employer: Elyson Family Dental

Elyson Family Dental Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$25/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Front-office role focused on treatment planning, insurance, and patient education. Offers dental benefits, PTO, bonuses, training/mentorship, and a modern office with digital tech.

Employer: Al Saif Home Health LLC

Al Saif Home Health LLC Location: Katy, TX (near Fry Rd & 529)

Type: Part-time (about 12 hours/week, 3 days, 10am–2pm)

Pay: $15/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Light housekeeping, meal prep, companionship, and transportation for an independent client with early-onset dementia. Flexible schedule and paid orientation.

Employer: Hotze Health and Wellness Center

Hotze Health and Wellness Center Location: Katy, TX

Type: PRN (as needed), weekdays between ~7:30am–5:30pm

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Compounding-focused pharmacist role in a wellness center using bioidentical hormones and supplements. You’ll oversee techs, verify prescriptions, and review compounding records.

Employer: Prime Laser Center

Prime Laser Center Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$20/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on aesthetic laser role doing laser hair removal and other skin treatments. Good fit if you like beauty, skincare, and sales, with training and modern equipment.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.