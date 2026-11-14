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Katy
🍽️ Katy, TX Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Katy’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and flexible hours, there are several solid options open right now.
Bakery Clerk ELR
- Employer: El Rancho Supermercado
- Location: Katy, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Mix and measure dough, prep cakes and pastries, and keep the bakery clean and stocked. Great if you enjoy hands-on work, speaking English and Spanish, and staying active on your feet.
Assistant Manager - 1721 Spring Green
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Katy, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)
Help run the store: cost control, inventory, cash, and customer service. Comes with benefits, training, career growth, and pizza discounts in a fast-paced setting.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: WANG SHACK
- Location: Katy, TX 77449
- Type: Full-time (40–48 hrs/week)
- Pay: $13–$15 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, parental leave
Step into a key leadership role at a busy wing spot, handling daily operations, team management, and customer service. Ideal if you have 2–3 years of fast-paced restaurant or retail leadership and a ServSafe Manager certification.
Breakfast Host (D215)
- Employer: Oldham Goodwin Group, LLC (Marriott-brand hotel)
- Location: Katy, TX
- Type: Part-time/Other
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount, paid training
Early-morning role (start by 5:30 AM) setting up and cooking breakfast, stocking food, and welcoming guests. Good fit if you like hotel vibes, steady routines, and have an approved food handler certificate.
Crew Member
- Employer: WANG SHACK
- Location: Katy, TX 77449
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $8–$11 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Join as a team member, cashier, or cook at a local wing shop that likes to promote from within. Great for friendly, reliable people; restaurant experience is a plus but they’ll train you.
Bartender
- Employer: Fusion Grill
- Location: 1453 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450
- Type: Full-time (in person)
- Pay: $15 per hour + tips
Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly at a local spot. Best for folks with at least 2 years of bartending experience who want steady hours plus tip income.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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