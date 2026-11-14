Katy’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, especially around auto parts and financial services. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts, giving basic advice, and keeping the store stocked and running smoothly. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind lifting, and want room to grow in a busy, essential business.

Employer: Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Listed as Internship

Listed as Salary: Not listed

Phone-based role answering member calls, handling basic financial questions and transactions, and spotting chances to offer other services. Comes with strong benefits (PTO, medical, 401k match, insurance) and suits someone with call center or banking experience who likes problem-solving.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Katy, TX, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to person at the counter for both retail and wholesale customers, looking up parts, running the register, helping with orders and deliveries, and keeping the store organized. Great entry or growth role if you enjoy a fast-paced shop and want to build your automotive knowledge.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or talent pools you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.