Katy neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to kids’ learning games. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s on the curb and online.

Item: Solid wood vintage twin bed headboards with built‑in bookshelves

Condition: A little wear, needs a good cleaning with furniture cleaner or lemon oil; heavy, 2‑person pickup recommended

Location: Williamsburg Parish, corner lot at 2202 Princess Snow Circle, blue door and shutters (subdivision off 99 & Franz Rd)

Source: nextdoor.com

These are adorable vintage headboards with storage built in. Set them out for kids’ rooms or a guest room after a good clean.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Antique cast iron Singer sewing machine base

Condition: Used; flywheel and pedal both move easily; great for restoration or repurposing (e.g., table base)

Location: Cornerstone Place, Katy, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for a DIY project or vintage décor. Strong, classic Singer base ready for a new top.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large white desk, about 6 ft x 3 ft, with dark wood top

Features: Multiple drawers with dark metal knobs

Location: 22934 Benbury Drive, Katy, TX 77450 (Governors Place)

Source: nextdoor.com

Good size for a home office, homework station, or craft space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Colorful responsibility chart with magnetic tiles for chores and goals, plus a seasons chart

Condition: Used; details not specified, appears functional

Pickup: Free curbside pickup

Location: Kelliwood area, near Walmart Katy Market on Highland Knolls

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice tool to help kids track daily tasks and learn about the seasons.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Story Cues Skilled Sequence Cards and Unpuzzled Sentence Builder & Story Builder sets

Age range: Ideal for ages 7+

Condition: Dog chewed on the box, but pieces are in good shape

Pickup: Free curbside pickup

Location: Kelliwood area, near Walmart Katy Market on Highland Knolls

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for language practice, storytelling, and reading support at home or in a classroom.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stainless steel side‑by‑side refrigerator

Features: Built‑in water and ice dispenser

Condition: Used; no extra details given—check listing for working status

Location: Lakeville, Katy, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice upgrade if you need a larger fridge and can handle moving it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Katy tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, confirm it’s still available, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.