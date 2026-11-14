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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Katy Right Now
Katy neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to kids’ learning games. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s on the curb and online.
CURB ALERT FREE twin bed head boards
Item: Solid wood vintage twin bed headboards with built‑in bookshelves
Condition: A little wear, needs a good cleaning with furniture cleaner or lemon oil; heavy, 2‑person pickup recommended
Location: Williamsburg Parish, corner lot at 2202 Princess Snow Circle, blue door and shutters (subdivision off 99 & Franz Rd)
Source: nextdoor.com
These are adorable vintage headboards with storage built in. Set them out for kids’ rooms or a guest room after a good clean.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vintage Singer Sewing Machine Base
Item: Antique cast iron Singer sewing machine base
Condition: Used; flywheel and pedal both move easily; great for restoration or repurposing (e.g., table base)
Location: Cornerstone Place, Katy, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for a DIY project or vintage décor. Strong, classic Singer base ready for a new top.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE- 6ft x 3ft White Desk with Dark Wood Top
Item: Large white desk, about 6 ft x 3 ft, with dark wood top
Features: Multiple drawers with dark metal knobs
Location: 22934 Benbury Drive, Katy, TX 77450 (Governors Place)
Source: nextdoor.com
Good size for a home office, homework station, or craft space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Responsibility Chart for Kids
Item: Colorful responsibility chart with magnetic tiles for chores and goals, plus a seasons chart
Condition: Used; details not specified, appears functional
Pickup: Free curbside pickup
Location: Kelliwood area, near Walmart Katy Market on Highland Knolls
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice tool to help kids track daily tasks and learn about the seasons.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Story Cues and Unpuzzled Sentence Builder
Item: Story Cues Skilled Sequence Cards and Unpuzzled Sentence Builder & Story Builder sets
Age range: Ideal for ages 7+
Condition: Dog chewed on the box, but pieces are in good shape
Pickup: Free curbside pickup
Location: Kelliwood area, near Walmart Katy Market on Highland Knolls
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for language practice, storytelling, and reading support at home or in a classroom.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Stainless Steel Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Item: Stainless steel side‑by‑side refrigerator
Features: Built‑in water and ice dispenser
Condition: Used; no extra details given—check listing for working status
Location: Lakeville, Katy, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice upgrade if you need a larger fridge and can handle moving it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Katy tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, confirm it’s still available, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.