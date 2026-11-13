Katy’s early childhood scene is busy right now, with several centers hiring people who love working with little ones. If you enjoy helping kids learn and grow, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Swim Clinic

The Swim Clinic Location: Katy, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Other / part-time to full-time ( 10–40 hours/week )

Other / part-time to full-time ( ) Pay: $20.00 – $35.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, HSA, paid time off, paid training, flexible schedule, professional development, advancement opportunities

Teach infants and kids how to swim and stay safe in the water in a structured, supportive setting. Great fit if you’re a strong swimmer, love working with children, and have (or want) CPR/first aid skills.

Employer: IVY KIDS CROSS CREEK

Location: Katy / Cross Creek Ranch (Fulshear, TX) – in person

– in person Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Lead a classroom of 2‑year‑olds in a “home away from home” style early learning center. Ideal if you have prior childcare/teaching experience, know Texas Minimum Standards, and enjoy building close relationships with families.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Katy, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Create a safe, playful classroom for young toddlers with lots of hands‑on learning. You’ll plan simple lessons, support early language and math, and keep parents in the loop on their child’s progress.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Katy, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Work with 2‑year‑olds on early literacy, math, and social‑emotional skills in a warm, structured classroom. Good match if you have experience with young children and enjoy planning activities and partnering with families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often centers are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s great with kids and looking for steady work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.