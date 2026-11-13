⚠️ Katy ISD delays public records responses Nov 12–13, 2026

Katy Independent School District has filed a Catastrophe Notice because of a major districtwide interruption of communication tied to a global Microsoft system outage.

Due to this outage, on Thursday, November 12, 2026, district staff, including the Public Information Officer, cannot access key systems like email and Office applications needed to receive and process public information requests.

Because of this, the district is suspending normal timelines for responding to public information requests from November 12, 2026 through November 13, 2026.

If you have an open or new public information request with Katy ISD, be aware that your request may be delayed during this period.

Contact: Gretchen McCord, Staff Attorney & Public Information Officer, Katy ISD, Katy, Harris County.