Katy’s retail scene is busy and growing, with big brands and local teams all hiring. If you like talking with people and keeping a store buzzing, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Katy, TX

Type: Part-time, seasonal (Oct 2026 – Jan 2027)

Part-time, (Oct 2026 – Jan 2027) Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers pick the right Anker home theater gear and show off the latest tech. Great if you love gadgets, want training, an employee discount, and a way to get your foot in the door with Best Buy during the holiday rush.

Employer: Y.N. Marketing Solutions Inc

Location: Katy, TX / Stafford–Houston area

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work directly with clients, answer questions, and help them have a smooth experience from onboarding to ongoing support. Good fit if you’re people-focused, organized, and want paid training plus room to grow into leadership.

Employer: Living Spaces Furniture

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $16.45 – $21.38/hour + potential team bonus

Help guests furnish their homes while hitting sales goals and keeping the showroom looking sharp. This role offers a clear pay range, bonus potential, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more if you meet eligibility rules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has other openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail roles in Katy tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.