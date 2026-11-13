Katy’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially around retail growth and big cross‑team projects. If you’ve got management experience and like fast‑moving work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors Location: Katy, TX (Corporate Office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead new and refresh store projects from planning to grand opening. You’ll own timelines, budgets, and cross‑team communication so each new store is ready for customers and teams are set up to win.

Employer: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors Location: Katy, TX (Corporate Office with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run new store and remodel construction projects in the field, from schedules and quality checks to pay apps and change orders. Good fit if you have 5+ years in development/construction and like balancing job‑site visits with office planning.

Employer: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors Location: Katy, TX (Corporate Office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own medium to large enterprise programs that touch multiple business areas like IT, supply chain, or store ops. You’ll connect big‑picture strategy to day‑to‑day delivery, working closely with directors and executives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.